Conjunctivitis cases rise in Chennai; doctors stress hygiene, early treatment

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Chennai is witnessing a fresh surge in conjunctivitis cases, with hospitals across the city reporting a steady increase in patients seeking treatment for the highly contagious eye infection.

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Doctors report that outpatient departments are now recording approximately 8 to 10 new cases daily, raising concerns about their rapid spread in densely populated neighbourhoods and workplaces.

Medical experts attribute the spike to seasonal changes, particularly the transition from monsoon conditions to the summer. Both government and private hospitals have reported a noticeable rise in cases in recent days, with children and working adults equally affected.

Patients show symptoms such as redness, irritation, watery discharge, itching, and sensitivity to light. While conjunctivitis is generally a mild and self-limiting condition, doctors caution that delayed treatment can prolong recovery and increase the risk of transmission within households and communities.

According to ophthalmologists, the infection spreads primarily through direct or indirect contact. Sharing personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, pillows, or cosmetics can significantly increase the chances of infection. Frequent touching or rubbing of the eyes also contributes to its spread.

“Owing to the seasonal transition, we are seeing a clear rise in conjunctivitis cases. While it is usually mild, early diagnosis and strict hygiene are crucial to prevent it from spreading within families and workplaces,” said Ophthalmologist Dr Rajani Arun.

Health experts emphasise that maintaining strict hygiene is crucial in controlling the outbreak. Regular handwashing, avoidance of eye contact, and non-sharing of personal items are among the key preventive measures recommended. Infected individuals are also advised to limit close contact with others until symptoms subside.

Doctors have also clarified a common misconception that conjunctivitis spreads by merely looking at an infected person. They stressed that transmission occurs only through contact and not through visual exposure.

Wearing sunglasses, they said, is helpful mainly to reduce discomfort caused by light sensitivity rather than as a preventive measure. Medical professionals recommend that individuals seek consultation within one or two days of noticing symptoms. As eye redness can result from multiple causes, proper diagnosis by an ophthalmologist is essential.

Early intervention not only ensures quicker recovery but also helps prevent complications. With timely treatment and adequate care, most patients recover within a week. However, doctors continue to advise vigilance, particularly among parents and office-goers, as the seasonal surge shows no immediate signs of slowing down.

--IANS

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