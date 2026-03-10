CM Vijayan chairs meeting on tackling summer heat, sanctions funds

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) The Kerala government has decided to allocate Rs 1 crore each to District Collectors to strengthen summer disaster mitigation and heat prevention measures across the state, it was announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on high alert for summer-related risks, including drought, drinking water scarcity, wild animal attacks, lightning, heat-related illnesses, and fire accidents.

District-level preparedness meetings will be convened to coordinate preventive measures and ensure swift response mechanisms.

Summer conditions in Kerala have become increasingly severe in recent years.

Temperatures in several districts are already hovering between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius, while interior regions such as Palakkad often record 38 to 40 degrees Celsius during peak summer spells.

Combined with humidity levels ranging between 60 and 80 per cent, the heat index can feel as high as 42 to 45 degrees Celsius, raising the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

As part of preventive measures, the Chief Minister said local self-government bodies must prepare Local Heat Action Plans.

A model plan has already been prepared by Moodadi Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district, and similar plans should now be implemented across all panchayats and municipalities.

Authorities have also been directed to launch an extensive public awareness campaign on heat safety.

The Health Department will open special heat clinics, while all Primary Health Centres will be equipped with facilities to provide first aid for sunstroke cases.

Temporary drinking water booths will be installed in crowded public spaces such as markets, road junctions, and bus stands.

Adequate ventilation and drinking water must be ensured in examination halls.

Existing water kiosks will be repaired and additional ones installed where required, while strict monitoring will ensure drinking water quality.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to prevent saline water intrusion and safeguard crops during the summer months.

The meeting was attended by Ministers K. Rajan, Roshy Augustine and K. Krishnankutty, Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, District Collectors and senior officials of the state Disaster Management Authority.

With the Assembly elections round the corner, these meeting directives carry a great level of importance.

