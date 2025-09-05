Cipla launches India's first non-antibiotic drug for recurrent UTI

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Cipla on Friday announced the launch of Methenamine Hippurate, a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), under the brand name HUENA.

UTIs are the second-most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years.

"Women are more susceptible to UTI, which accounts for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions," the company said.

According to the drug maker, Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract.

Studies have shown it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.

"The launch of HUENA reflects our strong commitment to antimicrobial stewardship and addressing the growing challenge of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR). We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all,” said Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla.

Since Cipla is the first to launch this treatment in India, it represents a major advancement in the battle against AMR.

"At Cipla, we recognise the urgent need for innovative solutions to combat the growing burden of AMR. This groundbreaking launch provides patients with a non-antibiotic drug that will help prevent urinary tract infections without contributing to antimicrobial resistance," said Jaideep Gogtay, Global Chief Medical Officer, Cipla.

Earlier last year, the Indian regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), approved Cipla to distribute and market inhaled insulin in the country exclusively.

MannKind Corporation develops and produces the insulin known as Afrezza, which is used to help adults with diabetes mellitus better control their blood sugar levels.

Unlike existing insulins that are administered as injections, Afrezza is a rapid-acting insulin that is administered via inhalation. According to the company, when taken at the start of a meal, Afrezza dissolves quickly in the lungs when inhaled orally and quickly gets insulin into the bloodstream.

Cipla, a multinational drug maker, have a presence in 74 markets across the world.

