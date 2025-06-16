Cholera outbreak: Odisha govt launches statewide campaign 'Stop Diarrhea'

Bhubaneswar, June 16 (IANS) Amid the surge in cases of diarrhea in different parts of Odisha, the state Health and Family Welfare department minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday launched the statewide ‘Stop Diarrhea’ campaign to control the further spread of the disease.

The Health Minister inaugurated the campaign at the Community Health Center at Bhuban in Dhenkanal district.

During the launching of the programme, Mahaling said that the state government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is giving utmost priority to the prevention and treatment of diarrhea in the state.

The health minister further stated that the state government is providing advanced treatment, medicines and necessary infrastructure required to contain the spread of diarrhea in the state.

The government has initiated a massive awareness campaign against diarrhea.

The Health Minister emphasised the importance of personal hygiene practices such as washing hands, eating fresh food, drinking clean water, treating water sources, and avoiding open defecation to help contain diarrheal diseases.

He said that a sufficient amount of ORS packets, zinc tablets, and other medicines have been stocked at all Anganwadi Kendras, community centers, hospitals, and Arogya Mandirs across the state under the ‘Stop Diarrhea’ programme, which will continue until July 31.

The ground level health workers, Anganwadi workers and ANMs, etc., have already been provided training regarding identification of diarrhea disease and its management.

Mahaling instructed the health workers to visit every household in their respective areas and distribute pamphlets containing awareness messages, ORS, Zinc tablets and medicines.

He urged people to follow instructions of doctors and health workers. Meanwhile, the central team investigating the recent outbreak of diarrheal diseases in the worst-hit Jajpur district on Monday confirmed that the outbreak was caused by the cholera vibrio.

“We have found an outbreak of diarrheal diseases that is due to the Cholera vibrio. We have given suggestions for water and food safety, maintenance of personal hygiene and creation of awareness,” said a member of the central team.

She also informed that the district administration has been providing medicines and other treatment to the patients. Notably, cases of diarrhea were first reported in Jajpur district a few days ago.

Later, it started spreading to other parts of the state including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, etc causing a headache for the state government.

--IANS

gyan/pgh