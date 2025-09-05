Chhattisgarh: Ayushman Bharat emerging as beacon of hope for thousands in Dhamtari district

Dhamtari, Sep 5 (IANS) At a time when access to quality healthcare in private hospitals remains out of reach for many poor and middle-class families, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. Spearheaded by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme is delivering a significant lifeline to economically weaker sections.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible citizens are issued an Ayushman card, which allows them to avail of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually at empanelled private and government hospitals. For countless families who previously struggled with the financial burden of medical care, the initiative is proving to be nothing short of a blessing.

Residents of Dhamtari are experiencing the transformative impact of the scheme firsthand. Beneficiaries shared their stories with IANS of how the Ayushman card has helped them access critical healthcare services without the fear of financial ruin. Many recalled the days when the mere thought of hospitalisation would cause anxiety—not just due to illness, but due to the staggering medical bills that followed.

“Earlier, getting treated at a private hospital was something we couldn’t even imagine,” said one beneficiary.

“Even minor illnesses would drain all our savings. Some people even lost their lives because they couldn’t afford treatment on time. But now, with the Ayushman card, we are receiving treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh—completely free.”

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, cardholders in the district say that the scheme has allowed them to live without constant fear of health emergencies.

Rajendra Netam, an Ayushman cardholder, expressed his appreciation: “I am very happy. It’s a wonderful scheme. I have benefited greatly from it.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Hemnath Devangan said, “I come from a very poor family. I suddenly fell ill and couldn’t afford treatment. But thanks to this card, I’ve already been treated three times. I am extremely grateful to the government.”

Pushpendra Devangan added, “It’s a great scheme for people like us. I sincerely thank PM Modi for introducing such an initiative.”

Launched on September 23, 2018, in Ranchi, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the world’s largest health assurance programme. It aims to provide health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families—approximately 50 crore individuals.

The scheme was formulated based on the recommendations of the National Health Policy 2017 and aligns with the vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It also supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a core philosophy of "leaving no one behind."

Ayushman Bharat comprises two interlinked components: Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), which deliver comprehensive primary care services, and the PM-JAY, which addresses more serious healthcare needs.

PM-JAY is fully government-funded, with costs shared between the Centre and respective state governments. The eligible beneficiaries are identified based on deprivation and occupational criteria outlined in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

