Chennai struggles to meet SC deadline as stray dog relocation faces shelter shortage

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Even weeks after the Supreme Court’s eight-week deadline to clear stray dogs from public spaces expired, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is yet to put a full relocation system in place, with a severe shortage of shelters slowing the process.

The court, in November 2025, directed civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public areas to address growing public safety concerns.

In response, the GCC announced financial incentives in December, offering Rs 50 per dog per day towards feeding costs and Rs 750 per day for shelters housing more than 20 dogs.

However, despite the financial support, most NGOs have been reluctant to come forward, citing a lack of space and infrastructure.

Officials admitted that nearly all authorised shelters are already operating at full capacity.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAB) provided a list of eight approved NGOs, but none are currently able to accommodate additional animals.

Discussions are ongoing with two organisations, while other willing groups on the city’s outskirts also face similar space constraints.

So far, only limited action has been taken.

Recently, 40 stray dogs were removed from the Madras High Court premises. Of these, 21 were shifted to an NGO shelter in Nemmeli, while the remaining dogs were adopted.

Meanwhile, a promised city-wide survey to estimate the stray dog population has yet to begin.

On the other hand, to address the space shortage, the GCC has identified land in Madhavaram and Velachery to construct two dedicated shelters. Each facility is expected to house up to 250 dogs, including animals suspected of rabies, canine distemper, or aggressive behaviour.

The corporation has floated tenders for NGOs to manage these shelters, with construction and operational work targeted for completion by the end of March.

According to GCC Veterinary Officer J. Kamal Hussain, the upcoming facilities will feature open spaces, separate kennels, and individual enclosures for infected or high-risk animals to ensure better disease control and safety.

However, delays have drawn criticism from residents.

Local welfare groups say stray dogs continue to pose risks near government schools and urban primary health centres.

"Despite repeated complaints, nothing has changed. It’s becoming a serious public safety issue," Ernavoor Civic Welfare Association Secretary S. Ramesh Kumar said.

With the court’s directive already overdue, questions remain about Chennai’s preparedness to manage its stray dog population effectively.

