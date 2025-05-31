Centre to establish medical colleges in all ESIC hospitals with over 200 beds

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the government has decided to establish medical colleges in all ESIC (Employee State Insurance Corporation) hospitals with 200 or more beds.

Inaugurating a newly constructed 30-bedded ESIC Hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Kala Amb, the Union Minister noted that “40 per cent of seats in these institutions will be reserved for the wards of insured persons”.

This will ensure "greater educational opportunities for workers’ families,” he said.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mandaviya also felicitated the construction workers who played a vital role in building the hospital, underscoring the government's commitment to honouring the dignity of labour.

“This hospital is not just a walled structure -- it is a shrine that honours our Shram Shakti, the strength of our nation. It is this very force that has built our nation, recognising and uplifting this strength is essential to moving our country forward,” said Mandaviya.

Designed to be upgradable to up to 100 beds, the hospital, built at a cost of around Rs.100 crore, marks a major milestone in expanding quality healthcare services under the ESI scheme in the region. It is expected to benefit over 1 lakh beneficiaries, offering improved infrastructure and access to advanced healthcare services.

Attributing the expansion of ESIC Mandaviya said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who has truly worshipped and respected the labour force of India”.

He assured that ESIC hospitals are there for all workers, whether the cost of medication is Rs 1 or Rs 1 crore.

“Every life is equally valuable and no compromise would be made in the treatment of the poor,” Mandaviya said, highlighting the government’s resolve to ensure accessible healthcare for all.

“When a file seeking approval for Rs 2 crore worth of life-saving medicines for the son of a poor insured worker was brought before us, it was sanctioned without delay. Poverty should never be a barrier to life-saving care.”

He added that the goal is to create a healthy citizenry, which would, in turn, lead to a healthy society and ultimately result in a healthy nation.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of our workforce, Mandaviya promised that all recruitment processes will be completed in mission mode, and all vacancies in the ESIC hospitals will be filled so that our workers receive all the care and services that they deserve.

--IANS

rvt/