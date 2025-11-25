Centre should immediately release funds under RTE Act: Kerala Education Minister

Thiruvanthapuram, Nov 25 (IANS) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday urged the Central government to immediately release the funds due to the Samagra Shiksha Kerala under the Right to Education Act.

Sivankutty said that the state has already sent a letter to the Centre highlighting this issue.

“For the past two and a half years, the Central government has not released funds for Samagra Shiksha. After a long gap, funds became available only in November 2025. Of the total Rs 456 crore allocated for the year 2025–26, the Centre has released only the first instalment of Rs 92.41 crore," he said.

He added that a proposal has also been submitted to the Centre seeking urgent release of funds under the Right to Education Act and for students with disabilities.

"Since 2023–24 alone, Kerala is due to receive Rs 440.87 crore under these categories. From the third instalment of 2023–24 up to 2025–26, a total of Rs 1,158 crore is due to the state from the Centre," Sivankutty said.

Funds under the Right to Education Act are used to meet children’s basic needs.

These include providing free uniforms and textbooks, hostel expenses for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, travel allowances for children from these communities, training for children of migrant workers and out-of-school children, hostel facilities for girls, and school maintenance.

"The state is fully entitled to the Central share for these purposes," Sivankutty said.

Additionally, under Samagra Shiksha, 169 autism centres are currently functioning in the state.

Each centre serves an average of 60 children, offering free services such as speech therapy and physiotherapy.

Trained special educators and caretakers are employed in these centres.

"At present, a total of 6,870 staff members, including teachers, are working under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). During the past two and a half years, when Central funds were not disbursed, it was the state government that ensured there was no disruption in project activities or delay in paying salaries," said Sivankutty.

--IANS

sg/vd