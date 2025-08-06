Centre admits medical isotopes shortage; MP Beniwal raises issue in LS

Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) In response to a question raised by MP Hanuman Beniwal in the Lok Sabha, the Central government has officially acknowledged the shortfall in supply of crucial medical radioisotopes used in cancer diagnosis and treatment. These include Iodine-131 (I-131), Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), and Fluorine-18 (F-18), with Mo-99 being the parent isotope of Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), the most widely used isotope in cancer medicine.

The Central government admitted that the supply of these isotopes is not aligned with national demand, and highlighted a 10–15 per cent shortage in the availability of isotopes such as Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) as well.

While the government claims that no formal complaints have been received from government or private hospitals regarding isotope shortages, this does not reflect the ground reality, said Beniwal.

Across the country, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, hospitals regularly face irregular or delayed deliveries, leading to postponed treatments and disrupted diagnostics.

The crisis is especially severe in Rajasthan and western India. Cancer hospitals in Jaipur and Jodhpur often face delays in treatment due to limited isotope availability. In districts such as Nagaur, Bikaner, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu, the situation is worse; patients frequently have to travel 200-300 km to access diagnostic services, placing a significant burden of time, travel, and cost on rural and economically weaker patients.

The government also informed Parliament that a new isotope reactor, under the PPP model, is expected to be operational only by 2035. This implies that for the next 10 years, India will have to rely on existing domestic production and imports to meet its needs.

MP Hanuman Beniwal, expressing deep concern, urged the government to ramp up domestic production of Mo-99, I-131, and F-18 on a war footing.

He called for immediate action, including technical cooperation with global partners, development of cold chain logistics and strengthening of the national distribution network

Additionally, he recommended the introduction of mobile isotope units and digital tracking systems to address supply challenges, particularly for short-lived isotopes like F-18, ensuring timely delivery across districts.

If left unaddressed, the shortage of critical radioisotopes could soon become a major public health crisis affecting millions of cancer patients across the country, said Beniwal.

--IANS

arc/dan