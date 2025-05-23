Central govt must take precautionary measures against Covid-19, demands Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, May 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed to the Central government to take precautionary measures amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking to media persons here, Siddaramaiah, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, said that the Central government has not taken steps to test travellers arriving from abroad.

"There is a possibility of rising Covid-19 cases here as well. The central government must make swift decisions and take precautionary measures in light of the increasing cases," he said.

On the controversy surrounding the renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, CM Siddaramaiah said that the state government has the authority to rename Ramanagara.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s criticism that renaming the district would distort its historical significance, Siddaramaiah countered by saying that the decision was taken after considering the opinion of the local people.

"Did Union Minister Kumaraswamy consider the district’s history when he created Ramanagara district?” he shot back.

Responding to a reporter’s question regarding the Supreme Court’s observation that the Enforcement Directorate is overstepping its limits, the Chief Minister said: "We have no objection to the ED or IT Departments conducting investigations or uncovering black money. However, such raids should not be politically motivated. The recent ED raid on Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s educational institution appears to be politically driven."

"We will know which case the Supreme Court's observation pertains to only after examining the judgment," he added.

Asked about the rise in rape cases in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is taking strict action against crime. “In fact, compared to the BJP’s tenure, the number of criminal cases has declined during our administration over the past year. The government is certainly making efforts to significantly reduce crimes,” he said.

Referring to the charge sheet filed against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D.K. Suresh regarding a donation to the Young India organisation, Siddaramaiah said: "There is nothing wrong in donating to any organisation."

