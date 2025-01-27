Central Expert Team Deployed to Assist Maharashtra in Managing GBS Cases

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Health Department reported over 100 Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune. According to the official sources from the Union Health Ministry, the seven-member Central High-level expert team has been deputed to support Maharashtra in the management of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) cases.

"Seven-member Central High-level expert team deputed to support Maharashtra in management of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) cases, the team is supporting," said official sources to ANI.

"The expert team from research and other departments are closely working at ground level and monitoring the situation," the sources added.

The latest data from the Maharashtra Health Department has mentioned, 101 patients have been found positive for GBS, out of which 62 patients are from Pune rural, 19 from Pune MC, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC and 6 are from other districts.

"16 out of these are currently on a ventilator," the statement said.

A person suspected to be suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) passed away in Maharashtra's Solapur, as per the state's Health Department. The deceased, suspected to be a patient of GBS, was working in Pune and had gone to his native district Solapur.

The water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.

"An appeal has been made to the private medical practitioners to notify any GBS patient to the respective public health authorities. Citizens should not panic - the state's health department is prepared to implement preventive and control measures," said sources.

The symptoms of Gullain Barre Syndrome include sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis, trouble while walking or weakness with sudden onset and diarrhoea (for sustained periods).

The state response team is visiting the affected areas.

Guidelines have been also issued for the citizens like Care should be taken to keep the water quality good. For example, drinking boiled water and food should be fresh and clean. The Infection can be avoided also by not keeping cooked and uncooked food items together. (ANI)