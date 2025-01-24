CDSCO Publishes List of NSQ and Spurious Drugs for November 2024

New Delhi: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday released the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs for the month of November 2024 on its portal, according to an official release by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 51 drug samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 84 drug samples as NSQ, the release stated.

Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on the failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the Government Laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market.

As of previous month, this month's NSQ reporting from states has further increased showing increased participation of States in reporting NSQs to the central database. Increased reporting of NSQs/Spurious identifications from states to central database will further help in improving availability of quality medicines in the country and beyond, the release stated.

This action of identifying NSQ and Spurious medicines is taken on regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market, the release added.

Last month, a joint investigation was conducted by CDSCO East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in Kolkata and seized drugs worth Rs 6.60 cr.

The raid was carried out at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, and resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious. The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs. 6.60 crores.

As per the release, the drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India.

In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious. The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products. (ANI)