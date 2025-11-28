Boost access to affordable, science-based care to people with infertility: WHO

Geneva, Nov 28 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called on countries to strengthen access to affordable and science-based care to people facing infertility.

The WHO defines infertility as the failure to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

Estimated to affect 1 in 6 people of reproductive age at some point in their lives, infertility can cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being.

In its first-ever global guideline for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility, the global health body urged for safer, fairer, and more affordable fertility care.

The guideline includes 40 recommendations that seek to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility.

It promotes cost-effective options at every stage, while advocating for the integration of fertility care into national health strategies, services, and financing.

“Infertility is one of the most overlooked public health challenges of our time and a major equity issue globally,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

While demand for infertility services is rising worldwide, access to care remains severely limited. In many countries, tests and treatments for infertility are largely funded out-of-pocket -- often resulting in catastrophic financial expenditures.

In some settings, even a single round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) can cost double the average annual household income.

The guideline offers guidance on steps for the effective clinical management of infertility, stresses the need to tackle leading risk factors for infertility, including untreated sexually transmitted infections and tobacco use.

The guideline outlines clinical pathways to diagnose common biological causes of male and female infertility.

Recognising the emotional toll of infertility, which can lead to depression, anxiety, and feelings of social isolation, the guideline emphasises the need to ensure ongoing access to psychosocial support for all those affected.

“Millions face this journey alone -- priced out of care, pushed toward cheaper but unproven treatments, or forced to choose between their hopes of having children and their financial security," Ghebreyesus said.

"We encourage more countries to adopt this guideline, giving more people the possibility to access affordable, respectful, and science-based care,” he added.

WHO urged countries to adapt the recommendations to their local contexts and to monitor progress. Successful implementation will require collaboration across Ministries of Health, health professional societies, civil society, and patient groups.

--IANS

rvt/