'Blessing for poor', beneficiaries in U’khand hail Ayushman Bharat as lifesaving scheme on PM’s birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Central government’s flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), is proving to be a lifeline for thousands in the remote hills of Uttarakhand, particularly in Chamoli district, where over 72 per cent of the population is benefiting from free health insurance.

According to official data, 2,29,384 people in Chamoli district are currently registered under the scheme. Of these, over 51,000 beneficiaries have already availed free treatment at various hospitals, both government and empanelled private facilities.

Pawan Kumar, a patient admitted at the District Hospital in Gopeshwar, shared his experience: “I’ve been admitted here for a week. Thanks to the Ayushman card, I received all treatment completely free. This scheme is a blessing for poor people like me,” he said, expressing gratitude towards the Central government.

Another beneficiary, Surendra Singh Kandari, whose wife Urmila Devi recently underwent a successful gallstone surgery, praised the scheme: “She was in pain for a long time. After diagnosis, doctors recommended immediate surgery. Because we had an Ayushman card, the entire treatment was free. We thank the government for this remarkable initiative.”

Shobhit Singh, who brought his ailing grandmother to the hospital, added, “All diagnostic tests were conducted free of cost. It was a big relief for our family. We’re very thankful.”

Launched under the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest health assurance scheme, offering up to Rs 5 lakh of free medical treatment annually to economically vulnerable families. The initiative now also covers senior citizens, further expanding its reach.

Ayushman Bharat has been designed not only to provide financial protection against catastrophic health expenditures but also to strengthen the primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare system in the country. It is composed of two key components: Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

By ensuring preventive, promotive, and curative care across all levels, the scheme aligns with India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and its commitment to “Leave No One Behind”.

As more citizens come under its protective umbrella, Ayushman Bharat is not just a scheme but a powerful tool of social equity, bridging the gap between healthcare access and affordability, especially in India's underserved regions.

--IANS

rs/dpb