Bird Flu alert in Chennai: Centre urges TN to intensify preventive measures after mass crow deaths

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Chennai is on high alert after more than 1,500 crows were found dead across several neighbourhoods in recent days, prompting the Central government to direct the Tamil Nadu administration to strengthen surveillance and disease-control measures following confirmation of bird flu.

The sudden deaths were reported from multiple parts of the city, including Adyar, Gandhi Nagar, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, the East Coast Road, and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

Residents first noticed crows collapsing in public spaces, trees, and residential areas, triggering concern among civic and animal health authorities.

Responding swiftly, the Animal Disease Investigation Team from Kancheepuram collected samples from the dead birds last month. These samples were sent for laboratory testing to the National Institute of Animal Disease Control in Bhopal, and the test results have now confirmed the presence of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, among the affected birds.

Given the potential risk of the virus spreading to other animals and, in rare cases, humans, the Central Veterinary Research Institute has written to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary, urging immediate and intensified precautionary action.

Officials have been advised to enhance monitoring, restrict the movement of birds in affected zones, and implement rapid response protocols to prevent further spread.

The Animal Husbandry Department has also issued public advisories.

Residents have been asked to immediately inform authorities about any sudden bird deaths in their locality. People have been strictly warned not to handle dead birds or animals with their bare hands, as this could increase the risk of infection. Authorities have further instructed that carcasses of infected birds, including crows, be safely buried in pits at least eight feet deep to prevent contamination.

Health experts are closely monitoring the situation, although officials have reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for panic if safety guidelines are followed.

Surveillance has been stepped up in poultry farms and urban bird habitats across Chennai.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that bird flu cases have also been detected in Kerala and Bihar, raising broader concerns about regional spread. Authorities say coordinated efforts between state and central agencies are underway to contain the outbreak and safeguard both public and animal health.

