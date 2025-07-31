Bihar: MLA ‘assaulted’ at Patna AIIMS, complaint filed

Patna, July 31 (IANS) Tensions escalated in the early hours of Thursday at Patna AIIMS as RJD MLA Chetan Anand was allegedly assaulted during a visit to the hospital.

According to the police, Chetan Anand had arrived at the hospital around midnight to visit a patient when a heated argument broke out between him, hospital guards, and junior doctors, which later turned into a physical scuffle.

Sources claim that during the confrontation, Chetan Anand was physically pushed and allegedly held hostage in a hospital room for about 30 minutes.

The altercation is said to have occurred in the presence of his supporters, who accompanied him during the visit.

Following the incident, a written complaint was lodged by the MLA at Phulwarisharif Police Station.

The SHO confirmed the registration of the complaint and stated that investigations are in progress, with statements being collected from both parties, including hospital staff and the MLA’s group.

“We have received a formal complaint from MLA Chetan Anand. The matter is being thoroughly investigated. We have requested the AIIMS administration to provide the CCTV footage of the area where the scuffle broke out. Based on the findings, we will take action against the alleged persons,” said the Phulwarisharif SHO.

As of now, the AIIMS administration has not released an official statement, but internal inquiries are underway. Statements from junior doctors and security personnel are also being recorded to understand the sequence of events that led to the confrontation.

The incident is gaining political traction and may deepen the existing rift between administrative institutions and public representatives.

Chetan Anand, the RJD MLA from Sheohar, made headlines last year during the January 2024 floor test, where he took a rebellious stand against his party and supported the Nitish Kumar government.

He, along with Mokama MLA Neelam Devi and Suryagarha MLA Prahalad Yadav, supported the JDU and saved the Nitish Kumar government during the floor test.

--IANS

ajk/dan