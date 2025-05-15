Bengal Governor Bose discharged from hospital after 23 days

Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after undergoing treatment there for 23 days.

He was admitted to the hospital following symptoms of heart blockage on April 23.

The governor's office informed that following the treatment, he recovered completely and was discharged.

The health condition of the governor is stable, his office informed.

"We are pleased to inform that the Honourable Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose, has returned to Raj Bhavan after a brief period of medical care and rest at the hospital. We are happy to share that the Honourable Governor is now in good health and high spirits. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those who expressed their concern and conveyed their good wishes during this time. Your continued support and prayers are been highly appreciated," a statement issued by the Governor's office read.

The Governor complained of uneasiness days after his return to Kolkata from the minority-dominated district of Murshidabad to review the situation there amid the communal tension and violence in several pockets of the district last month against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

However, he also submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on his findings at Murshidabad. In that report, he said the West Bengal government had failed to curb communal violence.

In the report, the Governor reportedly highlighted the shortcomings in the police infrastructure in West Bengal, a shortage of manpower, and an inadequately equipped police force.

In his report, the Governor pointed out that because of these lapses, the necessity of deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in a crisis like that of Murshidabad strife was often prompted.

He also called for the setting up of CAPF camps in sensitive areas, especially the minority-dominated and Bangladesh-bordering Murshidabad and Malda districts.

Most importantly, he had suggested that the Union Government consider the use of provisions under Article 356 (President's rule), if necessary, to maintain the law and order situation.

