Bangladesh: Three more people die due to dengue, 2025 death toll rises to 135

Dhaka, Sep 7 (IANS) Three more people have died due to dengue in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, increasing the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 135 in 2025.

The recent deaths have been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Chattogram Division (outside city corporation areas) and Mymensingh Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh reported.

During the period, 580 new patients were admitted to hospitals with viral fever, raising the total number of cases to 34,411 in 2025.

According to the DGHS data, new cases were reported in 128 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 94 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 85 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 85 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 80 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 55 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 32 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 17 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), three in Rangpur division and one in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

As of now, 1571 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Bangladesh. As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. A total of 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh in the same year, according to the DGHS data.

As many as 39 people died due to dengue while 10,496 new cases were reported in the month of August, according to DGHS, Bangladesh-based daily New Age reported. Bangladesh reported 41 deaths due to dengue in July, while the total number of patients was 10,684.

Dengue is a viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates than in temperate ones, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The majority of people who get dengue do not have symptoms. For those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. The majority of the patients get better in one or two weeks; however, some develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. Dengue can be fatal in severe cases.

--IANS

akl/vd