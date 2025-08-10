Bangladesh: Three more people die due to dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 100

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Three more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning, increasing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 101 in 2025.

The deaths have been reported in Chittagong division and Dhaka South City Corporation, the United News of Bangladesh reported, citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). During this period, 448 more patients were admitted to the hospital with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 24,183 in 2025, according to the DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases of dengue were reported in Barisal division (95), Dhaka division (84), Chittagong division (81), Khulna division (57), Dhaka South City Corporation (46), Dhaka North City Corporation (34), Rajshahi division (34), Mymensingh division (8), Rangpur (7), and Sylhet (2).

Currently, 1,374 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Bangladesh. A total of 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

On July 9, DGHS Director General Abu Jafor spoke about the changing nature of dengue, which has made it more challenging to conduct treatment of patients, United News of Bangladesh reported.

While addressing a meeting at the DGHS conference room in Mohakhali, he said: "The current strain of dengue is no longer manageable the way it used to be. Many patients are quickly becoming critically ill."

Jafor stated, "More patients are now coming with severe symptoms that require close monitoring and intensive care. In this context, portable ultrasound and bedside haematocrit machines are crucial for quick diagnosis and effective treatment decisions."

He noted that these tools help to carry out clinical procedures faster and reduce complications by enabling faster diagnosis. He advised people to remain vigilant and seek medical attention without delay in case they suffer from fever.

WHO Bangladesh handed over 1,600 units of dengue management-related medical supplies, 21 bedside hematocrit machines and eight portable ultrasound machines to the DGHS. WHO representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against dengue.

--IANS

int/akl/vd