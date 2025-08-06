Bangladesh: Three more fatalities due to dengue raise death toll to 92

Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) Three more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 92.

The fatalities have been recorded in the Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions and the Dhaka North City Corporation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). During this period, 428 more people were admitted to hospitals due to viral fever, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 22,812 in 2025, the United News of Bangladesh reported.

According to the DGHS, the new cases of dengue were reported in Barishal division (104), Dhaka division (74), Dhaka South City Corporation (62), Dhaka North City Corporation (51), Rajshahi division (50), Chattogram division (39), Khulna division (30), Mymensingh (14) and Rangpur (4).

Currently, 1,259 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Bangladesh. As many as 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

Last month, the health authorities in Bangladesh issued fresh directives to all hospitals, including the creation of fever/flu corners in outdoor departments and keeping dedicated beds for dengue patients. The DGHS also issued separate directives to hospitals for the treatment of people infected with Covid-19 virus as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a rise in June but were now on a downward trend, Bangladesh's 'The Daily Star' reported last month.

The health authorities issued fresh directives as Bangladesh witnessed an outbreak of three diseases - Covid-19, dengue, and chikungunya in June. Health experts had warned that three diseases may overwhelm the healthcare system of Bangladesh until the authorities take swift and coordinated action. Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, Director (Hospital) of DGHS, who signed the directives on July 16, said Covid-19 cases are showing a downward trend, while dengue cases continue to increase.

The DGHS issued 16 directives to all private and government hospitals. According to the directives, all hospitals must establish a flu/fever corner at their outpatient departments. Confirmed dengue cases must be categorised into A, B, and C groups on the basis of disease severity, and people must be treated as per the national guidelines, it said.

Government hospitals have been directed to keep laboratory facilities for dengue testing in addition to keeping an adequate stock of dengue diagnostic kits. Keeping in view the severity of the disease, dengue patients should be admitted to the hospital or referred to higher-level facilities if required. According to the directive, all the hospitals must have a trained and designated medical team for the treatment of dengue patients.

Hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of necessary intravenous (IV) fluids for dengue treatment and, if required, arrange procurement according to regulation. The directive said that the fluid intake and output chart of the patients must be regularly recorded and monitored. Hospitals have been asked to ensure adequate mosquito nets for admitted dengue patients.

