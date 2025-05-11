Ayushman Bharat turns lifesaver, Uttarakhand woman shares her story of treatment

Dehradun, May 11 (IANS) Ayushman Bharat Yojana is proving to be a lifesaver for many, particularly those belonging to poor families.

While lakhs of people from across the country benefit from the scheme, an elderly woman named Rasila from Mehuwala Mafi in Dehradun shared her story of recuperation, with help from government assistance.

She is a heart patient and had her heart operated some time back.

Beneficiary Rasila's daughter-in-law informed that she also got her son treated using the Ayushman card.

The beneficiary's daughter-in-law, Sajida, said, “My mother-in-law was very ill. She did not know that she had a heart problem. She has taken advantage of the Ayushman Card scheme. After reaching the hospital, it was found that she had a heart problem. Initially, two to three lakh rupees were needed.”

She further said that they came to know that patients get benefits using the Ayushman card.

“After getting the Ayushman card made, we contacted the hospital and after this treatment of the mother-in-law became possible. Through this card, we have got free treatment up to Rs. 1.5 lakh,” she said.

She further stated that poor people do not have enough money to get treatment for serious diseases. Every poor person should take advantage of this; with this card, one can get treatment up to Rs. 5 lakhs.

Sajida also said that if they didn’t get the benefit of this scheme, they wouldn’t have been able to get treatment.

“We have benefited a lot from the Ayushman card. I thank Modi ji for making this scheme for the poor of the country,” she said.

“My mother-in-law's life was saved only because of this card,” she said.

She also said that her son had kidney stones and was treated only because of this card.

The beneficiary Rasila said that her heart treatment was made possible only due to the Ayushman card.

--IANS

mr/dan