Ayurveda offers personalised approach to tackle obesity, metabolic disorders: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Ayurveda offers personalised approach to tackle obesity and metabolic disorders, said Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (IC) for Ayush, on Saturday.

In a bid to strengthen research-driven integrative healthcare and advance treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, through its Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Bengaluru, is organising a two-day International Conference on Ayurveda and integrative approaches to tackle the conditions.

“India continues to strengthen its work in integrative healthcare, and Ayurveda is central to this transformation. Obesity and metabolic disorders are among the most pressing public-health challenges of our time. This conference reflects our resolve to strengthen evidence-based approaches that combine the knowledge of Ayurveda with the rigor of modern medical science,” said Jadhav.

“The Government of India is committed to promoting research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration to enhance global health outcomes,” he added.

The scientific event will be held from December 1-2 at the A.V. Rama Rao Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Organised in collaboration with the IISc and NIMHANS, the conference seeks to address the rising global burden of obesity and metabolic syndrome through evidence-based Ayurvedic and integrative medical approaches.

“The rising burden of metabolic diseases demands collaborative, science-driven solutions. Ayurveda offers a holistic, preventive, and personalised approach, which becomes even more powerful when integrated with contemporary biomedical advancements. This conference is an important step towards expanding India’s leadership in integrative research, strengthening clinical evidence, and shaping future health policies,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

“This conference is designed to bridge traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with cutting-edge biomedical research through evidence-based dialogue. The outcomes will contribute meaningfully to integrative care frameworks, translational research, and global health policy,” added Dr. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS.

The conference will bring together leading experts from Ayurveda, modern medicine, life sciences, and public health from India and abroad. The academic programme features plenary sessions, parallel scientific sessions, and a symposium on translational science and integrative management of type-2 diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia.

More than 700 delegates are expected to participate, with 267 oral presentations, 120 virtual paper presentations, 70 posters, and 16 keynote and plenary talks by eminent scientists, clinicians, and researchers.

