Arunachal: Indian Army boosts high-altitude healthcare with new oxygen plant​

Itanagar, March 26 (IANS) The Indian Army has strengthened healthcare support in remote, high-altitude regions with the inauguration of a new oxygen-generation facility in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.​

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Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat stated that, in a significant step towards enhancing medical infrastructure in challenging terrain, a containerised oxygen generation plant, along with a refilling centre, was inaugurated at the field hospital in Borarupak, located in the Subansiri Valley.​

The facility, contributed by the Soldiers’ Independent Rehabilitation Foundation (SIRF), was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharka. ​

The event was attended by senior Indian Army officials, representatives of the state administration, local community members, and veterans.​

According to the spokesman, the installation is designed to ensure a continuous, reliable supply of medical-grade oxygen, significantly enhancing the field hospital's capacity to serve both military personnel and civilians in this remote, high-altitude region.​

In areas where logistics and medical resources are often limited, a dedicated oxygen generation and refilling facility serves as a critical lifeline.​

Lt Col Rawat emphasised that the initiative reflects strong civil-military synergy and embodies the spirit of “Nation First”, reinforcing the partnership between the Armed Forces and civil society. ​

He said SIRF's contribution highlights a shared commitment to humanitarian service and national well-being.​

Beyond its infrastructural value, the facility symbolises resilience, preparedness, and hope, ensuring timely medical support for both soldiers and the local population. ​

The initiative reaffirms the Indian Army’s dedication to nation-building, community care, and operational readiness in some of the country’s most demanding environments, the spokesman added.​

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Indian Army demonstrated a swift and effective response in a life-saving operation involving a seven-year-old child who suffered a snakebite.​

On Thursday afternoon, a distressed family rushed to the Company Operating Base at Hanuman Top in Imphal East district seeking urgent medical assistance.​

Acting promptly, Army personnel administered first aid under the guidance of the Regimental Medical Officer. The wound was carefully treated, and the affected limb was immobilised to prevent the spread of venom.​

After initial stabilisation, the child was immediately evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for advanced treatment.​

The timely intervention by the Army played a crucial role in ensuring the child’s safety and well-being, underscoring its continued commitment to serving local communities, the spokesman said.​

--IANS

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