Army Father Donates Son's Organs to Save Six Lives After Tragic Accident

New Delhi: Havildar Naresh Kumar, a serving Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the 10th Battalion of the MAHAR Regiment in an act of courage and selflessness donated his deceased son's organs to six patients.

After the loss of his 18-year-old son, Arshdeep Singh, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident, Havildar Kumar made a heroic decision.

Amidst unimaginable grief, he chose to donate his son's organs, offering a second chance at life to six critically ill patients.

On February 16, 2025, Havildar Naresh Kumar consented to donate Arshdeep's liver, kidneys, pancreas, and corneas.

His selfless act ensured that his son's legacy would endure, not only in the memories of his loved ones but also in the lives of those he saved.

With the swift action of the medical teams, the liver and kidneys were transported through a green corridor to the Army Hospital Research and Referral in New Delhi, where they were successfully transplanted.

Meanwhile, the pancreas went to a patient at PGI battling Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease. Arshdeep's corneas were preserved to restore sight to those in need.

This life-saving effort was made possible through the expertise of the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, renowned for its excellence in organ retrieval.

Havildar Naresh Kumar's sacrifice, made in the face of unimaginable pain, is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of love, generosity, and humanity.

His story will inspire countless others to consider the life-changing impact of organ donation, proving that even in moments of profound loss, one can bring hope to others. (ANI)