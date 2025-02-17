Andhra CM Reviews Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak After First Death in State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a review meeting at his residence in Undavalli to assess the situation concerning Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state.

A woman in Andhra Pradesh has succumbed to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), marking the first reported death due to this rare condition in the state. The deceased, identified as Kamalamma, was undergoing treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) and passed away on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Komarolu Mandal in Prakasam District, was diagnosed with the syndrome. She developed high fever and experienced paralysis in her legs.

As her condition worsened, her family rushed her to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.

The patient, identified as Kamalamma, passed away on Sunday.

Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Dr SSV Ramana spoke to ANI about the case.

"A lady from the Prakasam district named Kamalamma, aged 55 years, succumbed to Guillain-Barre syndrome yesterday evening. She had a cardiac arrest because of the GB syndrome affecting the respiratory and cardiac muscles."

"She was admitted to the hospital on February 3 and treated for three days. On February 10, she was given ventilatory support after which she was provided with haemoglobin. Her condition, however, became unstable and she later succumbed to cardiac arrest due to her syndrome," he said.

He said another patient named John is on the ventilator after also being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, but appears to be in a stable condition.

Sharing a few precautions, Dr Ramana said people should not take cold water but warm or lukewarm water.

"Also, they are advised not to eat canned or stored foods, instead, they should eat homemade foods."

In response to the outbreak, medical teams conducted extensive tests on the residents of Alasandhalapalli in Prakasam district. Following the tests, doctors confirmed that no other individuals in the village displayed symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The emergence of Guillain-Barre Syndrome has raised fresh concerns. Reports indicate that seven patients are currently receiving treatment at GGH, with some in critical condition and undergoing intensive care.

With the first GBS-related death reported at GGH, Guntur, the state government has intensified its efforts.

Krishna Babu, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, visited the Neurology Ward at GGH last week to assess the situation. He reviewed the arrangements made for GBS treatment and consulted with the hospital superintendent.

He assured the public that there is no need for panic, as the government is taking all necessary steps to control the spread of the disease.

Dr Ramana Yasaswi, Superintendent of GGH, urged people not to panic. He confirmed that seven cases of GBS have been reported in the last four days, out of which two patients have already been discharged.

He advised individuals experiencing numbness or weakness in their limbs to seek immediate medical attention and also reassured the public that appropriate medical treatments are available for GBS.

According to doctors, individuals who have previously suffered from viral infections, including COVID-19, have a higher risk of developing Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The Neurology Department at GGH is actively treating patients with GBS. Dr Yasaswi mentioned that such cases are commonly seen at GGH, but the sudden increase in numbers is due to patients arriving from other districts.

Encouragingly, an eight-year-old girl who was admitted with GBS has fully recovered and has been discharged.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are implementing necessary measures to prevent further cases. (ANI)