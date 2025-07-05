Anatomy of medical college scam: Hawala deals kept bribes flowing from colleges to regulators

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A CBI probe into the bribe-for-accreditation scam in medical colleges has blown the lid off a well-oiled machinery involving college managements, corrupt bureaucrats, inspectors from medical education regulator and hawala operators who ensured seamless flow of bribes.

According to the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, some public servants in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC) colluded with private individuals and institutions to subvert the statutory inspection processes governing medical education.

The offences reportedly occurred across Raipur, Bangalore, Indore, Udaipur, Delhi and other locations during 2024–25.

Among the prominent names in the FIR are Dr. Jitu Lal Meena, Joint Director at the National Health Authority, Dr. Manjappa CN, Professor at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and member of the NMC inspection team, and Mayur Raval, Registrar of Geetanjali University, Udaipur.

Three NMC inspectors named in the CBI FIR include – Dr Chaitra MS, Dr P. Rajini Reddy and Dr Ashok Shelke.

One of the most damning accusations in the federal probe agency’s FIR in the case involves a bribery transaction of Rs 55 lakh allegedly arranged by Dr Manjappa during a scheduled inspection at Raipur's Shri Rawatpura Institute of Medical Science and Research (SRIMSR).

The Institute had applied to the Union Health Ministry and National Medical Commission (NMC) for recognition.

The FIR notes that “Dr Manjappa instructed a Bangalore-based associate to collect the bribe from a hawala operator and distribute shares among fellow assessors.”

The entire inspection team was allegedly complicit. The inspection reports of colleges were also influenced to give them the desired result.

The CBI alleges that Dr Meena, in conspiracy with a Varanasi-based associate, collected bribes from multiple colleges and funnelled the money into personal projects, including the construction of a Hanuman temple involving an expenditure of Rs 75 lakh.

Similarly, Index Medical College, Indore, chaired by Suresh Singh Bhadoria, has been accused of creating fake faculty records, manipulating Aadhaar-enabled biometric systems, and issuing fraudulent academic degrees and experience certificates through Malwanchal University.

The probe agency’s FIR notes that these acts “jeopardise the integrity of the regulatory framework and compromise the quality of medical education and public health standards in the country.”

After filing the case against SRIMSR, a trap was laid in Bengaluru to catch all the accused. A bribe amount of Rs 55 lakh was recovered. Out of the total bribe amount, Rs 16.62 lakh was recovered from Dr Chaitra's husband Ravindran and Rs 38.38 lakh from Dr Manjappa's associate Satish A.

On July 1, the CBI arrested Dr. Manjappa, Dr. Chaitra, Dr. Ashok, Atul Kumar Tiwari from Raipur. At the same time, Satish A. and Ravichandra K. were also arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Raipur.

In Raipur Special Court, the CBI sought 5 days remand of all 6 accused. The court has sent all the accused on CBI remand till July 7.

--IANS

