Amitabh Kant calls for ruthless and sustained execution to fight air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Amid 'very poor' air quality levels in the national capital after Diwali, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday urged the need for ruthless and sustained execution to tackle the condition that has become a health hazard.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, reaching 400 a day after Diwali festivities.

While the overall AQI stood at 347, several areas recorded levels in the 'severe' category.

“Delhi’s air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas,” Kant shared in a post on social media platform X.

“Delhi remains among the world’s most polluted capital...Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe,” he added.

Citing examples of other polluted world cities such as Los Angeles, Beijing, and London, which managed to beat pollution levels, Kant questioned: “Why can’t Delhi?”

He suggested measures such as strict construction dust control, more green spaces, among others.

“A unified action plan is vital -- to end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living,” Kant said.

“Only such decisive and relentless execution can restore the city’s blue skies and breathable air,” he added.

Despite a ban on firecrackers in Delhi since 2020 to combat winter pollution, the Supreme Court this year allowed the use of green crackers from October 18 to 20, within limited time slots -- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, these rules were widely flouted, with firecrackers being used well outside the permitted windows.

As a result, several Delhi localities reported alarming AQI levels: Narela (354), Najafgarh (334), Mundka (357), Mandir Marg (325), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (358), Lodhi Road (334), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (317), Jahangirpuri (404), ITO (345), Dilshad Garden (346), Dwarka Sector 8 (333), Mathura Road (341), Bawana (418), and Anand Vihar (352), according to data from the SAMEER app developed by the CPCB.

Dr. Aakash Vidholiya of RML hospital told IANS that many patients required oxygen support, and that the condition has turned worse for people with already weakened lungs.

“People who are already undergoing treatment or have some lung problems like asthma or chronic COPD are the most affected by the low AQI because their lungs are already weak. With the high pollution levels, oxygen decreases in the air, making their lungs work harder. However, as their lungs are not prepared, they face difficulty breathing. Here, many patients had to be given oxygen support,” Vidholiya said.

Environmentalist Anil Gupta told IANS that the situation has improved in Delhi since last year, when the peak was around 800. While AQI in the national capital remained in the good category for most of the year, the PM2.5 and PM10 remain problematic, he said.

“The problem in Delhi is caused by dust, stubble burning, waste disposal, and other natural factors like low wind speed in winters and geographical disadvantage,” Gupta said, while urging the need to improve cleanliness in Delhi.

