Adopt cleanliness, check mosquito breeding sites to curb spread of dengue

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Adopting cleanliness, checking mosquito breeding sites, and spreading awareness are key measures to curb the spread of dengue, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on National Dengue Day on Friday.

In a bid to promote awareness about dengue, the Ministry of Health had designated May 16 as 'National Dengue Day' in 2010. This year’s theme is “Check, Clean, Cover: Steps to Defeat Dengue”.

“The theme emphasises the importance of regularly checking for mosquito breeding sites, cleaning surroundings, and covering water containers to prevent the spread of dengue,” Nadda said in a post on social media platform X.

Calling dengue a "pressing public health challenge", he urged for active public participation to "raise awareness and educate people about prevention and early diagnosis”.

“With the active participation of communities, health workers, and local bodies, we can significantly reduce the spread of dengue and protect public health,” the Union Minister said.

As per data from the National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dengue cases in India have increased from 28,066 in 2010 to over 2.89 lakh in 2023.

In 2025 (as of March), India has already reported more than 16,000 cases, indicating a worrying early trend for the year. This massive and continuing rise highlights the urgency of strengthening our public health systems and response.

"Let us all take a pledge that by adopting cleanliness and spreading public awareness, we will protect our family and society from a serious disease like dengue. Prevention is the only protection against dengue. Clean India, Healthy India – this is the foundation of a dengue-free India!” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on X.

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav also urged people to “maintain cleanliness, do not allow water to accumulate, and wear full-sleeved clothes”.

Dengue is caused by a virus spread by Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes thrive in warm, humid climates.

Increasing climate changes are fuelling more breeding sites of dengue in India. States like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have started seeing regular outbreaks a sign that the traditional “dengue belt” is expanding.

A recent study published in The Lancet warned that climate-sensitive diseases like dengue are likely to rise significantly, especially in South Asia, if countries do not act urgently.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, a noted neurologist at a Gurugram-based hospital, emphasised that dengue’s nationwide spread, amplified by climate change, brings not just fever but serious neurological risks like encephalitis, seizures, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

“As cases surge year-round, early diagnosis and awareness are crucial. Beyond vector control and vaccines, safeguarding brain health demands urgent, coordinated, and informed public health action,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health highlighted measures such as sleeping under a mosquito net, using mesh on windows and doors, for avoiding mosquito bites and dengue.

“If you see symptoms of dengue, do not be careless, it can be fatal. Get a blood test done immediately and consult a doctor. Take rest during the fever and drink plenty of fluids. Dengue testing is available free of cost in designated government hospitals,” the Ministry said, on X.

--IANS

rvt/