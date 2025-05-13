Acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis behind death of Dilip Ghosh's wife's son: Report (2nd Ld)

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) The preliminary post-mortem report of Pritam Majumdar, the son of Rinku Majumdar, who is the newly married wife of BJP's former National Vice-President and the ex-West Bengal party President, Dilip Ghosh, suggests that acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis could be the reason for his sudden death on Tuesday.

The body of Pritam Majumdar, the son of Rinku Majumdar from her first husband, was recovered under mysterious circumstances from his residence at New Town in Kolkata earlier in the day.

The post-mortem of his body was conducted earlier in the afternoon only at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As rumours started surfacing over a possible suicide angle behind the death, the initial post-mortem report has suggested acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis as the most probable reason behind the tragic death.

In medical terms, acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis is a severe form of pancreatitis characterised by inflammation, tissue damage and haemorrhage (bleeding) within and around the pancreas.

This occurs due to the inappropriate activation of pancreatic enzymes inside the ducts, leading to inflammation and tissue destruction, including blood vessels.

However, a more detailed analysis of the reason behind the death will be available only after the detailed post-mortem report surfaces.

Already, information has surfaced about the deceased being on multiple medications because of health-related complications.

Dilip Ghosh got married to Rinku Majumdar last month.

At the time of the marriage, the deceased gave a brief reaction to the media that he was happy with her mother's decision to start a new life.

However, he did not attend the marriage event as he was on leave outside Kolkata.

Pritam Majumdar was an employee of an Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS) and was operating from the company office at IT hub Sector-5 of Salt Lake, which is nearby his residence.

--IANS

src/khz