64 pc women in finance and accountancy in India aspire to become entrepreneurs: Report

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Nearly two-thirds of women working in finance and accountancy in India now aspire to become entrepreneurs, reflecting rising confidence in using financial skills as a pathway to business ownership, according to a survey released on Friday.

Data from a survey by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) showed that 64 per cent of women professionals in the sector in India want to start their own businesses, up from 56 per cent last year.

According to the report, the increase indicates growing confidence among women in leveraging accountancy and finance training to pursue entrepreneurship.

While entrepreneurial aspirations remain higher among men overall, the gap is gradually narrowing, suggesting a shift in career ambitions and confidence among women in the profession.

The trend is particularly strong among younger professionals.

According to the global professional accountancy body, entrepreneurial ambition is most pronounced among women from Generation Z and Millennial cohorts, with about half indicating they aim to start their own ventures in the future.

“This points to a generational drive towards autonomy, impact and financial independence,” ACCA said.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said the trend reflects how accountancy and finance skills can empower women to lead and build enterprises.

“Entrepreneurship represents economic empowerment in action. Accountancy provides a powerful platform for entrepreneurial success, combining financial expertise, governance, risk management, technology and strategic insight,” Brand added.

Md. Sajid Khan, director at ACCA India, said the shift is especially visible among younger finance professionals in India.

“They see accountancy as more than a technical discipline; it is a launchpad for innovation, independence and impact,” he said.

ACCA also noted that the Global Talent Trends 2026 data showed accountancy remains a natural training ground for future business owners, with more than half of respondents viewing their finance background as beneficial for entrepreneurial careers.

“Ambitions are particularly strong in emerging markets, where entrepreneurship is often seen as a pathway to economic mobility and societal impact,” the accountancy body said.

