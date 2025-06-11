62pc global enterprises turning to talent platforms to check skill gaps: Report

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) More than three out of five or 62 per cent of global enterprises are using or planning to adopt talent platforms within the next two years to address skill gaps, finds a report on Wednesday, indicating that open talent is rapidly reshaping workforce strategy.

The joint report by Randstad Digital, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), and Open Assembly reveals how forward-looking companies are responding to economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, skill gaps, and the accelerating pace of digital transformation by reshaping how they approach their workforce strategy.

It also explores how talent platforms are transforming hiring through a blend of AI-driven matching and human-led engagement.

“The convergence of AI-enabled talent platform efficiency and human ingenuity unlocks candidate and job matching potential that we’re just beginning to realise,” said Michael Morris, CEO and Co-Founder of Torc, and Head of Randstad Digital US Recruiting.

“We're ensuring that every recruiter and organisation worldwide can digitise and transform obsolete hiring and engagement methods to attract skilled talent from every corner of the planet," Morris added.

The report offers timely insights into the future of talent acquisition, spotlighting the convergence of traditional staffing models with next-gen digital platforms.

The result is curated talent pools based on customer demand by skill, domain, experience level, industry experience, and talent demographics.

The report focussed on the shifting role of recruiters; convergence of models; and unbundling of work.

“As organisations face mounting pressure to move faster and work smarter, the convergence of platform technology and human insight is enabling scalable, high-impact talent solutions built for the future,” said Ursula Williams, President of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

“This report confirms that open talent ecosystems -- when built on trust, access, and growth -- can deliver instant skill matching while fostering long-term workforce engagement and strategic value,” added John Winsor, Executive Fellow at the Harvard Business School and CEO at Open Assembly.

