4.5 lakh people registered for Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta 

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) A total of 4.5 lakh people in the national capital have registered for the government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday.

In her maiden Independence Day address from the Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta stated that all the beneficiaries are being provided with a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

“On the very first day, our government implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, and so far, 4.5 lakh people have registered for it,” the CM said.

“Under this scheme, each beneficiary is being provided with a health insurance cover of 10 lakh rupees,” she said, adding that 166 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (neighbourhood clinics) have also been opened in the national capital.

Ayushman Bharat -- the world’s largest health insurance scheme, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment.

It was officially launched in Delhi on April 10, and registration was opened on the same day for eligible beneficiaries. Around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will be benefitted under the scheme.

Further, the Chief Minister noted that the permanent jobs that were pending for years have been filled in the national capital.

Enabling better healthcare in Delhi, “1,500 nurses and medical staff have been provided permanent employment,” Gupta said.

Gupta said her government is committed to providing clean water and piped supply to all, from slums and unauthorised colonies to affluent neighbourhoods.

The CM also announced several welfare measures, including that the government will create a board for gig workers, provide housing for all slum dwellers, and establish crèches for working women.

Gupta also announced Atal Canteens to serve food for Rs 5 to workers to enhance food security and improve the nutritional status of economically weaker sections.

