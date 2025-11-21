39 more test positive for dengue in Manipur, case tally rises to 5,166 this year

Imphal, Nov 21 (IANS) With 39 more people testing positive for dengue, Manipur's total number of vector-borne disease cases has risen to 5,166 so far this year, officials said on Friday.

According to a report released by S. Priyokumar Singh, State Malaria Officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, at least 5,166 people have tested positive for dengue in the state this year since January 1, while a patient died in the state's Bishnupur district.

According to the State Malaria Officer, they have been following the guidelines of the central National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in dealing with dengue in the state for the past 11 months.

As per the report of the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 2,463 cases of dengue were reported last year (2024), and five people died due to the viral disease.

The State Malaria Officer's report stated that 5,166 positive cases were detected, out of 10,846 people tested for the disease.

According to the latest report, of Manipur's 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 3,517, followed by Imphal East (1093), Bishnupur (140), Thoubal (120), Senapati (65), Kakching (57) and Ukhrul (53) and Chandel (30).

Among the most affected districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the heavily populated Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching, Ukhrul and Chandel districts are located in the mountainous regions.

The mixed-populated district of Jiribam, along southern Assam, reported only one positive dengue case, while no case has been reported in the hilly Pherzawl district so far.

The only dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report stated.

Another official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, according to the guidelines of the NVBDCP, the department, in collaboration with other agencies, has been working to curb the spread of the disease.

"Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease," the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rain and stagnant water accumulation that led to ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

--IANS

sc/svn