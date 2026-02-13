32,425 cancer cases reported in last three years: J&K govt in Assembly

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday that 32,425 cancer cases were reported in the union territory during the last three years.

Health minister Sakina Itoo said in reply to a question by PDP MLA, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, that the lung, oral, cervical, prostate and pancreatic cancers are among the most common.

She said that in Jammu division 6,804 cases were registered from 2023-2025, including 2,036 in 2023, 2,187 in 2024, and 2,581 in 2025. In the Kashmir division, 25,621 cancer cases were registered in the last three years, including 8,021 in 2022, followed by 8,621 in 2023, and 8,979 in 2024.

“The most common types of cancer are lung, breast, oral, cervical, prostate and pancreatic. No specific disease of uncommon or public health significance has been reported. However, the most frequently detected conditions are different types of cancers, such as gastrointestinal malignancies (oesophagus, stomach, and colorectal), lung, breast, oral, cervical, prostate and pancreatic cancer. Institutions like the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and the State Cancer Institute (SCI) at Government Medical College, Jammu, provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care encompassing medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and clinical haematology," sahe said.

These institutes are equipped with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, including PET-CT, CT scan, dedicated CT simulators, modern radiotherapy systems and other specialised oncology services.

”Due emphasis is placed on public education regarding early warning signs of cancer and modifiable risk factors such as tobacco cessation, healthy dietary habits, and lifestyle modification, with a view to facilitating cancer prevention and early treatment," she said.

Measures being implemented for early detection of cancer include awareness generation and screening through outpatient services and health camps; early diagnosis using available diagnostic modalities such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, endoscopy, EGD, colonoscopy, colposcopy, EBUS, and histopathology; implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NPCDCS); referral of patients requiring radiotherapy or advanced oncological care to higher tertiary care centres; observance of national and international cancer awareness days in collaboration with NGOs, nursing institutions, educational bodies, and print and social media to promote prevention and early detection; and conduct of cancer screening camps in districts Samba and Kathua, in collaboration with AIIMS Vijayapur, and other districts.

The Minister said a high-level meeting chaired by a member of NITI Aayog, and attended by representatives from ICMR, DHR, Tata Memorial Hospital, PGI Chandigarh, and other leading cancer institutes, was held to formulate cancer prevention and treatment policies for Jammu & Kashmir. Patients suffering from cancer and other terminal illnesses are managed at SKIMS, Soura, Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and their associated hospitals, as well as at district hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

“Wherever required, patients are referred to GMCs and other tertiary care institutions for specialised treatment. In the Jammu region, specialised oncology services are available at GMC Jammu, the State Cancer Institute, Jammu and other associated hospitals, while in the Kashmir region, advanced and specialised care is provided at SKIMS, Soura. Well-established oncology facilities are available at Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar. Cancer care services are provided at GMC Jammu, the State Cancer Institute, Jammu, Bone & Joint Hospital, SMGS Hospital, and at GMC Srinagar through SMHS Hospital," she said.

“Specialist oncology services are presently available only at GMCs and are not available at district hospitals or CHCs. “The PET scan facility is available at SKIMS, Soura. At present, no PET scan facility is available at GMC Srinagar or its associated hospitals. The Health & Medical Education Department has recently authorised JKMSCL for the procurement of a PET scan unit costing Rs 16 crore for GMC Srinagar. This facility is not available at any district hospital or sub-district hospital (SDH). In the Jammu division, PET scan services are available at the State Cancer Institute, Jammu. Additionally, PET scan facilities are being provided by Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, Kakryal (Katra), and the American Oncology Institute, ASCOM, in the private sector,” the minister said in her reply.

--IANS

sq/dpb