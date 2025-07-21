30 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be launched this month: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Delhi Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday that 30 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be inaugurated this month.

He added that by the end of August, 75 additional Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be established and dedicated to the public.

At a meeting with senior officials from the Health Department, along with representatives from PWD, MCD, DDA, and NDMC, Singh directed officials to identify vacant spaces in MCD community centres, banquet halls, unoccupied market shops, community centres, polyclinics, and unused areas in residential sites for setting up the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

He said the government has also prepared a comprehensive roadmap for opening these facilities in rural cluster development centres across the Capital.

A total of 429 MCD sites have already been identified for this purpose, of which 98 have received a no-objection certificate.

In total, feasibility assessments are being carried out at over 950 locations across Delhi. The Delhi government is committed to setting up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to ensure comprehensive, affordable, and accessible healthcare services for every citizen, he said.

"From Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to medical colleges and government hospitals, the Delhi Government will ensure that there is no shortage of funds in delivering world-class healthcare services," added Singh.

In another development, the Delhi government has taken a proactive step to ensure the welfare of DVB-ETBF (2002) pensioners under the Pension Trust by proposing an increase in the gratuity limit from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The proposal was discussed in detail by the Power Department and has been submitted for consideration and ratification by the Board of Trustees.

Powe Minister Ashish Sood said that the government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its retired employees and ensuring the timely resolution of all matters.

He said that the financial implication of this increase is estimated at approximately Rs 16 crore for the period January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, and another Rs 15 crore for DA and future increments.

--IANS

rch/dan