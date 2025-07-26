297 new day care cancer centres approved for FY26: Centre

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Union government has informed that Parliament has approved 297 new day care cancer centres across the country for FY26.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav stated the measures undertaken by the government in tackling cancer incidences in the country.

In the Union Budget announced in February, the government had proposed that “all district hospitals will have day care cancer centres. About 200-day care cancer centres will be established in 2025-26".

The day-care centres are aimed at providing chemotherapy -- an important part of cancer treatment -- to cancer patients.

"Following the announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26, so far, 297 new day care cancer centres have been approved for the financial year 2025-26. These centres aim to provide follow-up chemotherapy for patients referred by tertiary care centres,” Jadhav said.

“Unit cost for establishment of day care cancer centres may be up to Rs 1.49 crores as per the requirement and gaps at that facility,” he added. Currently, there are 364 such centres across the country.

Further, the Minister noted that the government has set up "19 State Cancer Institutes (SCI) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCC) in different parts of the country” under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The Centre also provides financial assistance to these centres for the procurement of radiotherapy equipment, diagnostic equipment, surgical equipment, and enhancement of indoor civil work and patient facilities for cancer and such other purposes relevant to diagnosis, treatment, and care of cancer.

“The maximum permissible assistance for SCI is Rs. 120 crores and for TCCC is Rs 45 crores,” Jadhav said.

The National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, have been set up to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Cancer treatment facilities have also been approved in all 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In addition, a population-based initiative for screening, management, and prevention of common NCDs, including cancer, has been rolled out as a part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care in the country under National Health Mission (NHM) through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

In a bid to boost cancer care in the country, the government has also enhanced cancer education.

Jadhav stated that the National Medical Commission has taken steps for ease of starting Postgraduate (PG) courses, including for Oncology.

“One can start a PG course with two seats, even with two faculties, without having a senior resident. In many specialties, bed requirements for unit formation have been reduced,” the MoS said.

“Medical colleges/ institutes can apply for starting PG course one year after medical college has been permitted to start an undergraduate course; and government medical colleges can start PG course simultaneously with UG course,” the Minister added.

