1.54 Cr DLCs processed; over 91 lakh generated using face authentication tech: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Simplifying submissions of life digital life certificate, particularly for super senior pensioners, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has generated 1.54 crores of Digital Life Certificate (DLC), the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Monday.

Under DLC Campaign 4.0 held from November 1-30, more than 91 lakh DLCs -- representing more than 60 per cent -- were generated using Face Authentication Technology. It is a 230 times increase compared to the 3.0 Campaign.

More than 11 lakh DLCs were submitted by pensioners aged 80.

“This groundbreaking technology proved particularly beneficial for elderly pensioners with faded fingerprints, differently-abled individuals facing mobility challenges, and Pensioners living in rural and remote areas,” the Ministry said.

“This remarkable achievement of the DLC campaign 4.0 reflects the growing acceptance of Aadhaar-based digital verification among pensioners,” it added.

The DLC Campaign 4.0 involved a multi-stakeholder approach, including contributions from 19 Banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), the Controller General of Defence Accounts, Department of Posts, Railways, DoT, EPFO, UIDAI, MeitY , and 57 Pensioners’ Welfare Associations.

About 75,000 camps were organised across 2,000 cities and districts nationwide. Over 1,400 nodal officers ensured seamless operations, addressing technical challenges and facilitating efficient DLC submissions. About 1.8 lakh postmen were deployed for on-ground assistance.

The DLC 1.0 in 2022 processed 91 lakh life certificates (1.41 crore DLCs by March 2023), and the DLC 2.0 (in 2023) generated 1.17 crore DLCs (1.47 crore DLCs by March 2024), and the DLC 3.0 (in 2024) generated 1.30 crore DLCs (1.62 crore DLCs by March 2025).

The DLC 4.0 (in 2025), which till November 30 processed over 1.54 crore DLCs, aims to achieve 2.00 crore of DLC submissions by March 2026, the Ministry said.

Under the campaign, specialised DLC counters were set up at banks and other locations. Other facilities included doorstep services and home visits for elderly and bedridden pensioners.

Special efforts were made to reach the most vulnerable groups, including more than 90-year-old pensioners and bedridden individuals. Home visits by “Dakiyas” (postal workers) were also organised for those unable to travel.

