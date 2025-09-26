150 hemodialysis machines installed in 6 hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Delhi government has installed 150 new hemodialysis machines across six major government hospitals, boosting the city’s capacity to deliver life-saving treatment, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

The Rekha Gupta government’s initiative will help in conducting dialysis for 1,500 kidney patients daily, ensuring timely and equitable access to critical care for citizens across districts, he said in a statement.

Of the 150 machines, the largest allocations include 55 machines at Burari Hospital (Central district) and 45 machines at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital (West district), said the Minister.

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital (South district) has been equipped with 25 machines, while the North West district saw capacity expansion with 10 machines at Dr. Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital and 5 at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, he said.

Additionally, Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (North East district) has received 10 new units. With the additional 150 dialysis units, total number of machines reached 300 across Delhi Government hospitals.

‘Sewa Pakhwada’ is a 15-day initiative of launching new projects and welfare schemes as mark of celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday

Pankaj Singh said the government is also actively implementing the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) campaign, which has already reached an impressive scale.

Till date, 1,558 health camps, including 60 specialist camps in PHCs, have been conducted across the city, drawing 9,35,896 beneficiaries with an average of 111 attendees per camp, he said.

Of these, 3,86,270 men and 5,69,294 women were screened, reflecting the strong emphasis on women’s health. Special attention was given to TB prevention, with 18,530 women screened for tuberculosis, while 1,041 Nikshay Mitras have been registered to support patients, he said.

Alongside medical check-ups and awareness drives, nutrition kits are being distributed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and community health centres, helping women and children overcome nutritional deficiencies and strengthening family health, said the statement.

This comprehensive approach covering screenings, preventive care, nutritional support, and health awareness underscores the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring healthier families as the foundation of a stronger nation, it said.

--IANS

rch/pgh