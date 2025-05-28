1.5 lakh fingerlings to be supplied for ‘fish prasadam’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Telangana's Fisheries Department will supply 1.5 lakh fingerlings for the annual 'fish prasadam' distribution scheduled here on June 8 and 9.

The Bathini Goud family will distribute ‘fish prasadam’ for people suffering from asthma and other respiratory problems at the Exhibition Ground, Nampally.

Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the event.

He directed the departments concerned to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of people who take ‘fish prasadam’.

The minister asked police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Revenue, Roads and Buildings, Electricity and other departments to ensure coordination.

Prabhakar asked the officials to set up medical camps and keep ambulances ready. He also wanted fire services department to be on alert.

He asked police officials to ensure tight security arrangements at the venue. He suggested that barricades be erected to maintain queues and special arrangements be made for women and the elderly.

Officials from the Fisheries Department informed the minister that 1.5 lakh fingerlings will be supplied.

As a large number of people from other states are expected to arrive for the event, the meeting reviewed arrangements relating to the drinking water supply and toilets for them. The minister asked GHMC to coordinate with NGOs which provide food for the people coming to take ‘fish prasadam’.

Special buses will be operated from Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Cherlapally stations to the Exhibition Grounds.

Bathini Goud family has announced that the distribution of ‘fish prasadam’ will begin at 10 a.m. on June 8, and it will continue for 24 hours.

Asthma patients from various parts of Telugu states and other states in the country take ‘fish prasadam’ in June every year in the hope of finding relief from the respiratory problems.

The family requested that the government departments concerned make arrangements, like every year, for the smooth conduct of the event.

The Bathini Goud family claims to be distributing the fish medicine free of cost for about 180 years. The secret formula for the herbal medicine was given to their ancestor in 1845 by a saint after taking an oath from him that it would be administered free of cost.

Members of the Bathini Goud family administer the ‘wonder drug’ on ‘Mrigasira Karti’, (during the first week of June), which heralds the onset of the monsoon.

A yellow colour herbal paste prepared by the family is placed in the mouth of a live ‘murrel’ fingerling, which is then slipped through the throat of the patient. It is believed to provide much-needed relief if taken for three consecutive years. For vegetarians, the family gives medicine with jaggery.

Asthma patients from various parts of the country flock to Hyderabad to take the fish medicine. However, the medicine lost its popularity during the last 15 years due to controversies over the contents of the herbal paste.

Some groups, working to inculcate a scientific temper among people, termed the fish medicine a fraud. They also approached a court, claiming that since the herbal paste contains heavy metals, it can cause serious health problems.

But the Goud family claims that the tests in laboratories conducted as per court orders revealed that the herbal paste is safe.

After the challenge by the rationalists, the Goud family started calling it ‘fish prasadam’.

Despite the controversies, people continue to throng the venue every year in the hope of finding some relief from their nagging respiratory problems. However, the numbers have dwindled over the years.

--IANS

ms/vd