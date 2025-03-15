Simmering Discontent In Dehradun-Situated Nationally Famous Doon School: Unbelievable but true: For the first time in its existence since last 90 years after its beginning in 1935, in direct fall out of all pervading mass unemployments of all / varied kinds in the country, the Doon School amazingly surprising is also facing a fall out of that "employment famine". Many school students, their respective guardians, kith and kin now are steadily zeroing in on the current Doon School management members to assure the students of employing them in their multiple, omni, mega concerns thus not to worry about employment but go on sincerely studying. But that is not what is happening. Perhaps, wait on is the 'vibe' accorded by the school management.

The wards of the students --- many senior students as well --- are becoming intense with increasing alarming reports of dangerously growing rapid unemployment in all sectors including drying up businesses in the wake of whole world scenario immersed in drying economy. Plus, recession. Amid "imminent / ensuing great uncertainties lurking", it is simmering discontent in Doon School for the first time since its inception in 1935. That is not all. There is a clear discontent against chairman of board of governors of Doon School, Sunil Munjal, owner of Hero Enterprises having around 15 full fledged running companies. According to the demanding --- whispering as of now --- wards etc, Munjal should assure employment to the students who needs it. And it should be in writing so that the students are totally worry-free, fully concentrate on studies and do needful. Munjal should also initiated his colleagues, friends etc to do the same like him. After all, its the Doon School-matter not, riff-raff school. No response to it as of now. Naturally, there is a growing simmering discontent against Munjal.