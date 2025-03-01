PM Modi Prioritizes Youth, Promotes NEP and Innovation in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that the youth of India are the biggest beneficiaries and stakeholders of a developed India, making them a top priority. The Prime Minister highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) has provided children with the opportunity to think beyond textbooks.

"From middle school, children are learning coding and preparing for fields like AI and data science. This year's budget has announced the creation of 50,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs," PM Modi said. He further remarked that in the world of news, various agencies' subscriptions help in better news coverage.

"Similarly, students in the field of research need access to as many information sources as possible. Previously, they had to subscribe to different journals at high costs, but the Government had relieved researchers of this concern by introducing the "One Nation, One Subscription" initiative, ensuring free access to renowned journals worldwide for every researcher in the country. The government is set to spend over Rs 6,000 crore on this initiative," he said.

Emphasising that the government was ensuring the best research facilities for every student, whether in space exploration, biotech research, or AI, the Prime Minister highlighted that India's children are emerging as future leaders.

Mentioning the remarkable experiences of Dr. Brian Greene's meeting with IIT students and astronaut Mike Massimino's meeting with Central School students, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that a significant future innovation will come from a small school in India.

Emphasising that India's aspiration and direction are to see its flag waving on every global platform, the Prime Minister remarked that "this is not the time for small thinking or small steps." He shared his vision of seeing an Indian brand in every market, drawing room, and dining table worldwide. PM Modi emphasised that "Made in India" should become the world's mantra.

The Prime Minister expressed his dream that people think of "Heal in India" when they are ill, "Wed in India" when they plan a wedding, and prioritise India for travel, conferences, exhibitions, and concerts. He highlighted the importance of fostering this positive attitude and strength within ourselves and acknowledged the significant role of the network and channel in this endeavor.

PM Modi stated that the possibilities are endless, and it is now up to us to turn them into reality with courage and determination. "India is moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years", the Prime Minister said. (ANI)