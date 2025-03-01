Philosophy And Poetry: India’s Influence On Western Thinkers

Indian spiritual wisdom and its literature have captivated the minds of great Western writers. Many of them have written ardently about the profound impact of Eastern philosophies and expressed deep admiration for what India represents in the realm of spirituality. The wisdom of India, not only in literature but also in spiritual teachings, attracted some of the most brilliant minds from the West. Among them was Ralph Waldo Emerson, who was deeply influenced by India's spiritual philosophies. He encountered the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and later, his Transcendentalist movement significantly reflected concepts of self-reliance and the divine presence in nature. Emerson's works often mirrored Indian spiritual principles, especially those related to self-realization and the interconnectedness of all.

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s poem Brahma offers a mesmerizing exploration of the ultimate truth that Hinduism conveys. Emerson was drawn to Vedanta philosophy as well as the works of Kalidasa. His poem Brahma delves into the concept of the pure being, the unknowable and formless, which Vedanta describes as the changeless reality behind all changes, the formless essence behind all forms, and the single screen upon which all manifestations are reflected. The philosophical work Brahma expresses the Hindu belief that life and death are illusions, describing the indestructibility of the Atman, the eternal self. “In its third stanza, ‘They reckon ill who leave me out… And I the hymn the Brahman sings,’ Emerson stunningly conveys pure Vedanta in poetic form. He asserts that Brahman is present in all things: in flight and wings, in belief and doubt, in hymns and the singer. Emerson deeply reflects on the interconnectedness of everything, a core teaching of the Upanishads. In his essay The Over-Soul, Emerson explores the notion of Brahman. He writes, ‘There is one mind common to all individual men. Every man is an inlet to the same and to all of the same. The soul is not a thing that can be divided from the universal soul; it is part of the infinite mind, as a wave is part of the ocean.’

T.S. Eliot, another towering American writer, nurtured a keen interest in Eastern philosophical traditions during his time at Harvard University. His poetry, particularly his iconic work The Waste Land, is imbued with imagery and metaphors drawn from Hindu and Buddhist traditions. The influence of the Upanishads can be felt in this masterpiece, which reflects a deep engagement with Indian spiritual ideas.

Henry David Thoreau yet another American writer was profoundly moved by the Dharma aspect of the Bhagavad Gita. He particularly cherished the principle of detachment that Lord Krishna imparts to Arjuna. In his book Walden; or, Life in the Woods, he writes: In the morning I bathe my intellect in the stupendous and cosmogonal philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita, since whose composition Years of the gods has elapsed, and in comparison with which our modern world and its literature seem puny and trivial. The book is based on his two-year experiment of living in a small cabin near Walden Pond in Massachusetts. By being alone, he sought to understand life more deeply by stripping away material excess and immersing himself in nature. His entire experiment was to experience the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita in practice. Thoreau's philosophical writings were heavily influenced by Indian spiritual traditions, especially those of Hinduism and Buddhism, shaping his contemplations on nature, life, and the self.

When it comes to George Bernard Shaw, an Irish playwright, his connection with Indian spiritual wisdom holds deeper significance. His works often criticized Western materialism while he promoted the depth and significance of Indian philosophy. Shaw was moved by the spiritual principles of Hinduism, especially its concepts of self-realization and spiritual progress. His admiration for Indian spiritual thought extended beyond literature as he was deeply influenced by figures like Mahatma Gandhi. Shaw’s philosophical works and plays reflect a growing interest in India’s views on nonviolence, self-discipline, and the importance of spiritual wisdom. Shaw writes: I find that in the simplicity of the Indian philosophy and in its moral teachings, there is a grand humility which is greatly misunderstood in the West. In the practice of Ahimsa, I see the most advanced form of human morality.

Max Müller, a German Orientalist, was another prominent figure influenced by Indian spiritual wisdom. He was deeply inspired by Vedantic philosophy through Swami Vivekananda. It is said that Max Müller had great reverence for Sri Ramakrishna, the master of Vivekananda, and was an admirer of Vedanta.

Another notable figure is the German-born Swiss novelist Hermann Hesse, who is renowned for his deeply spiritual and remarkable literary masterpiece, Siddhartha. This novel takes us through the life journey of a young boy who dedicates his life to enlightenment. Though Siddhartha becomes a follower of Lord Buddha, he chooses to go on an independent search for the truth, which he believes can only be realized through personal experience, not by following anyone’s teachings. This splendid literary piece captures the essence of both Hinduism and Buddhism and is a reflection of Hesse's own spiritual understanding.

Leo Tolstoy, the Russian novelist, was also immensely influenced by Indian spiritual thinking. He is known to have struggled with depression and was even contemplating suicide. However, his encounter with Indian spiritual philosophies led him to explore the complexities of life with endurance and balance. In his famous essay The Kingdom of God Is Within You, published in 1894, Tolstoy writes: Christ’s teaching about non-resistance to evil with violence, and the Indian teachings of Ahimsa, or nonviolence, have led me to the conviction that we should not take part in violence. We should not participate in any form of violence, be it physical or psychological. Tolstoy’s fascination also extended to the Gita’s principle of selfless action without attachment.

Aldous Huxley, a famous English writer and philosopher, connects a wide range of Vedantic principles in his work The Perennial Philosophy. He deeply engages with Hindu philosophy, particularly Advaita Vedanta. He was greatly influenced by sages like Shankaracharya and his vision that enlightenment comes through self-realization, a core philosophy propagated by the great Indian sage. Huxley also held deep respect for the Bhagavad Gita; its ideals, such as selfless Karma without attachment, transformed his perspective on life. Huxley had profound knowledge about the illusory world, which Vedanta calls Maya, a false sense that separates the individual from the divine. India’s spiritual wisdom has undeniably inspired millions around the world. One of the key reasons for this attraction was the profound impact of Indian wisdom on Western literature and philosophy.