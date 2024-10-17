Much-awaited UGC NET results out; 1,12,070 candidates qualify for PhD

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the much-awaited results of the UGC National Eligibility Test on Thursday, with 1,12,070 candidates qualifying for PhD admission.

Additionally, 53,694 candidates have cleared the exam for the post of Assistant Professor, while 4,970 have secured eligibility for the prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

This year's UGC-NET saw 11,21,225 candidates register for the exam, out of which 6,84,224 appeared.

The re-test was conducted over 11 days, from August 21 to September 5, 2024, across 280 cities in India.

The exam covered 83 subjects and was held in 21 shifts using Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with the results, NTA has also released the subject/category-wise cut-off list for UGC NET Result 2024.

The UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Assistant Professor' positions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET.

Of the total registered candidates, 4,85,578 were male, 6,35,588 were female, and 59 belonged to the third gender. After the exam, the NTA uploaded the question paper, provisional answer key, and recorded responses of candidates on its website from September 7 to 14, 2024, for review.

The UGC NET examination has been marred in controversies since the very beginning.

Earlier, the UGC NET exam was conducted on a single day on June 18 in a pen and paper mode.

However, after the paper leak controversy, the agency decided to re-conduct the exam from August 21 to September 4 all the subjects.

—ANI