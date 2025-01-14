IIT Bombay Launches e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-Mobility with Great Learning Partnership

Mumbai: In a move towards advancing education in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, IIT Bombay has launched an e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-mobility.

According to IIT Bombay, this 18-month, industry-driven program is designed to equip professionals with essential skills in the rapidly growing EV industry. Starting in March 2025, the course will culminate in a graduation ceremony on campus, conferring alumni status to the participants.

The program is being delivered by IIT Bombay faculty in collaboration with Great Learning, a leading EdTech platform. Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, emphasized the importance of the new diploma, stating, "The e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-mobility by the C1973 EV Power Train Lab marks a key milestone in IIT Bombay's commitment to advanced education."

He added, "Our industry collaborations help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, accelerating our mission to advance experiential learning in innovation-driven fields".

The curriculum is tailored for early and mid-career professionals, including scientists, R&D professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians, and recent graduates. Participants will gain a deep understanding of electric vehicle design, battery technology, electrical drives, and power electronics, with a balanced focus on both conceptual and practical learning through live, interactive sessions.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, highlighted the growing opportunities in the electric vehicle industry, both in India and globally.

He said, "The electric vehicle industry in India and globally is advancing at a remarkable pace, fueled by government policies and growing environmental awareness. This is creating a strong demand for skilled professionals across technical and operational domains. For individuals looking to build a career in this industry, this curriculum is an incredible opportunity".

As part of the program, participants will engage in hands-on projects such as vehicle sub-system modelling, embedded controller for electric motors, simulation of power electronic systems, battery modelling techniques, and impact assessment of EVs on grid infrastructure. These projects will be supported by IIT Bombay's academic resources, ensuring a seamless learning experience.

Eligibility criteria for the program include a B.E. / B.Tech degree or a 4-year B.Sc / BS degree in a relevant domain of engineering or technology. Candidates with post-graduate (M.Tech / M.Sc / MS) or doctorate degrees in relevant fields can also apply. (ANI)