IIM Lucknow Ranks Fourth in India in QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025

Lucknow (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Management Lucknow’s (IIM Lucknow) flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) has bagged fourth position in India in the QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025. The program stands among the Top 10 management programs across Asia. These rankings highlight IIM Lucknow’s sustained excellence in management education.

Globally, IIM Lucknow’s PGP is ranked within the 111-120 band in the QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025, placing it among the world’s most distinguished management programs.

The two-year, full-time residential Post Graduate Program equips students with a comprehensive foundation in business management, fostering skills that enable them to lead with vision and drive sustainable competitive advantages for organizations. With a curriculum designed to shape future-ready managers, the program empowers students with the tools to shape the business landscape of tomorrow.

About QS Business Master’s Rankings

The QS Business Master’s Rankings are among the most widely regarded rankings globally, assessing the top business schools through various metrics, including academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact.