Daughters of Bharat: A Deprived Section of the Society - I

Increasing Gender-based problems affect girls in every aspect of social and cultural environment. To grow into active, efficient and confident women, girls must be raised in an environment that provides them with respect, dignity and fair opportunities. But in Bharat, the deprivation and suffering caused by poverty for most girls is further aggravated by customs and beliefs. These beliefs often define the role of women and make them inferior to men.

The status of women in the society can be easily judged from the status of girls. It is a well-known fact that thousands of girls grow up in very difficult circumstances. Education is considered unnecessary for them; they remain unhealthy due to malnutrition and a large number of them die premature deaths. They have to do hard labour and are married at an early age. They live in a very discriminatory environment at the physical, mental and sexual levels. Education is the only panacea through which girls and women can initiate the process of social change. Education has the power to play such a mediating role that can eliminate gender discrimination and awaken sociality among girls and boys.

Childhood development is important

Keeping in mind the distortions caused due to gender discrimination in childhood, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) declared the year 1990 as the “Year of the Girl Child” and 1991-2000 as the “Decade of the Girl Child”. The Government of India has also developed a national plan to improve the current status of girls and adolescent women. The most important development period for any person is childhood. The pace at which physical, mental, personal and social development occurs in childhood is not possible in the later years of life. The rapid development and flexibility of childhood also makes this period largely vulnerable. This neglected situation can also be affected by prejudice and neglect. As a result, the girl trapped in the cycle of deprivation throughout her life continues to sink and is unable to become a part of the mainstream of society. On the other hand, this feeling of tenderness provides a wonderful opportunity to eradicate deficiency from its roots. If the health, educational and social needs of girls are taken care of, the foundation of an educated progressive woman can be laid. UNICEF declared during the “Inter Regional Consultation on Girl Child” held in 1994 that the life-cycle perspective is the most progressive policy for women’s development.

More than 1,20,00,000 girls are born every year in Bharat. About 25 per cent of these girls die before their fifteenth birthday and one third of them die in the first year of infancy. Age-specific mortality rates show that at every age level up to the age of 35, more women die than men. Girls are more likely to die than boys in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Region, religion, caste and poverty affect mortality rates. The more vulnerable the position of women, the higher will be the deaths at birth. A girl born in Uttar Pradesh can expect to live up to 54 years, while a girl born in Kerala is likely to live up to 74 years.

In most countries, the sex ratio is in favour of women, but in Bharat the sex ratio has been declining decade after decade. Except Kerala, the sex ratio remains pathetic in other states. In the 2001 census, the sex ratio (per thousand males) among the total population was 933, among the Scheduled Castes it was 922, and in the Scheduled Tribes it was 972. According to the 2011 census, the sex ratio in the total population is 940.

Table – 1 – Sex Ratio Year Females/1000 Males 1901 972 1911 964 1921 955 1931 950 1941 945 1951 946 1961 941 1971 930 1981 934 1991 927 2001 933 2011 940

Table-2 - Projected Infant Population (0-14 years, in thousands) Year Boys Girls 1981 140321 131697 1986 148151 140415 1991 152784 144965 1996 157998 149670 2001 157606 149556 2011 194351 178093 2021 183695 166295

One of the main reasons for the skewed sex ratio is the large number of deaths at a very young age due to malnutrition. Levinson's study of malnourished children in Punjab in 1974 also revealed that there is gender-based bias in nutrition and health care. Stunted growth due to nutrition and undernutrition result in the body structure not developing fully in adulthood. In both cases, there is a possibility of having low birth weight babies. Malnourished girls grow up to become malnourished women and this cycle of malnutrition continues from generation to generation. Girls are breastfed for a shorter period of time than boys. Also, due to low purchasing power, girls are fed a low-calorie diet as well as fewer supplements and solid food.

According to a study, the number of malnourished girls is 2 to 3 times that of boys. In category 2 and 3 of Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai metropolises, malnutrition was higher among girls than boys. When there is a severe shortage of food grains, it has a more negative impact on the situation of girls.

According to the “All India Market Survey” conducted in 21 states and union territories in 1990, there is no gender difference in terms of diseases, but inequalities are clearly visible in their duration and care. Girls are Also discriminated against within family across demographic group. Fewer girls are found in state health centre in most of the states of the country and less money is spent on their health. Across all classes of families, girls are treated by less qualified doctors than boys. This difference is more prominent in Odisha, Haryana and Punjab. According to the Khanna study, the first son and the first daughter have equal chances of survival. Mothers in the age group of 15 to 29 have a 70 percent chance of their second or third daughter dying before the age of 5.

Girl literacy is an indicator of social development

Girl literacy is an important indicator of social development. Female literacy has many beneficial effects on development. Universalization of primary education requires reducing the gap in participation between boys and girls. Although social prejudice against women will not be eliminated through the educational system alone, positive steps can be taken to raise their status through education. School is the only institution where girls acquire qualities like self-esteem, self-confidence, decision-making ability and skills.

However, after independence, there has been a gradual increase in enrolment of girls in schools. In 1950-51, this number was 54 lakh and 5 lakh respectively at primary and upper primary level, which increased to 516.17371 Lakh and 303.93187 Lakh respectively in 2023-24. The percentage of girls in total enrollment at the primary level (class 1 to 5) increased from 28.1 percent in 1950-51 to 47.86 percent in 2023-24, while at the upper primary level (class 6 to 8) it increased from 16.1 percent in 1950-51 to 48.15 percent in 2023-24. Gender Parity Index in terms of enrollment increased to 1.03 at primary level and 1.02 at upper primary level in 2023-24. In 1951, 91.14 percent of the female population aged seven years and above was illiterate, which decreased to 45.84 percent in 2001 and 34.54 percent in 2011, of which about two-thirds live in rural areas. The transition rate from class V (primary level) to class VI (upper primary level) is 89.2 percent among girls and 88.4 percent among boys. However, inequalities still persist. There is a considerable difference between the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and Net Enrolment Ratio (NER) of boys and girls. The GER ratio is different in every state. In 2023-24, the average dropout rate at the primary level was 1.7 percent for girls and 2.1 percent for boys, while the retention rate was 85.4 percent with minimal gender difference. Rural girls have to leave studies earlier than urban girls.