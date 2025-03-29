BSEB announces Class 10 results; three students share top spot with 97.8%

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results for the Class 10 (matric) board examinations on Saturday.

Three students, Sakshi Kumari, Anshi Kumari, and Ranjan Verma, emerged as the joint toppers this year, each securing an impressive 489 marks out of 500 -- a score of 97.8 per cent, a performance that has placed them at the top of the merit list.

A total of 123 students have made it to the top 10 ranks this year, including 63 boys and 60 girls, showcasing a nearly equal representation of both genders among the high achievers.

The results reflect the hard work of students across the state and mark another milestone for the Bihar board in conducting smooth and transparent examinations.

Further details on the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and next steps for students seeking revaluation or further education options are expected to be released soon on the BSEB's official website.

The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations began on February 17 and continued till February 25.

The matriculation exam took place in two sessions, beginning at 9:30 am and 2 pm. The first shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift ran from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Earlier this week, in a heartwarming tale of perseverance and determination, Roshni Kumari, daughter of an auto driver from Bihar's Vaishali district, emerged as the state topper in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams.

Roshni's journey to success is a testament to her hard work and family support. Despite facing financial constraints, she enrolled in a government school and pursued her dreams. Her mother's motivation and teachers' encouragement played a significant role in her achievement.

Antara Khushi secured the second rank in the commerce stream across the state. Expressing her joy, Antara credited her achievement to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers.

It is noteworthy that this time, in BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) a total of 12,80,211 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 11,07,330 students have passed, accounting for 86.50 percent of the total candidates.

Among them, 5,59,065 are female students, while 5,48,148 are male students.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Roshni and all the successful students, highlighting the significant role of female students in securing top positions across all three streams.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this year, female students secured top positions across all three streams--Arts, Science, and Commerce. Expressing his happiness over their achievement, he emphasized that not only the students but also their parents deserve appreciation. He described this success as a significant example of women's empowerment, attributing it to various schemes implemented by the state government to boost confidence among girls, enabling them to excel in every field. (ANI)