Time For AI In Sansad? Fierce debates to that effect are discreetly going on in that regard amid all cliques, teams, groups, factions...As of now, no concrete decision is being reached at but, AI or Artificial Intelligence is active button of random meetings amid most of them. Point is, as AI is taking over in most places of decision-making apparatus, government bodies in a way or the other because they are more precise, accurate, faster than computers, then why not the AI in Sansad also for more precise dissemination of facts, figures, statistics, probabilities, solutions, time bound programmes, future programmes, present status quo, why delays, how long to be prolonged etc, etc...Right now, in most of these aspects, the ruling parties or ruling party remain not "complete" resulting in flagrant dissatisfaction amid the Opposition. They they raise repeated questions being unsatisfied with the government explanations.

According to the flaring Opposition, the ruling benches hide facts to save their face, grace, worthlessness which are simply not allowed in the world's largest democracy, Parliament of India, as otherwise that tantamounts to denigration of very Sansad. This is agreed upon by and large by many. No averting this. To sustain this, this, a tight, precise, concise, accurate, "truthful" 'arm' is necessary to proclaim 'truth and nothing else. And that as of now, according to the latest technology, is AI. It is by all, for all, of all and, naturally truthful. Because, whatever is fed in it, is know to "them" so, there is no question of any kind of artificiality, illusion, delusion, untruth, lies, chicanery, falsehood. Further, once the AI is brought in to application, much, much precious time of the nation will be saved and that can be easily used for more specific nation building unlike now when any issue is discussed for such long times taking such prolonged time that many top priority, urgent works are held up like now, for instance. ...This, it is time for AI in Bharatiya Sansad.