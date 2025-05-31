Shashi Tharoor: Global Diplomat, Political Icon, and International Powerhouse

Truly, For Whom The Bell Tolls?!?

Surely, not RPT not for all-conquered Shashi Tharoor.

How come? Is he 'different' in any way from all others?

Yup, undoubtedly.

How exactly?

International official record wise, he was No. 2 in the United Nations (its another matter, he contested for UN Secretary-General's post and summarily lost or withdrew at last moment fearing his defeat).

As No. 2 of the United Nations, he was in "close liaison of sort-of-personal kind with 193 member countries belonging to the UN. Total number of countries in the world = 195. Out of them, 193 are members of the UN. Rest 2 countries in the world, Vatican City or Holy See and Palestine are non-member Observer States.

Gotcha?

From this fact, it is absolutely clear that Shashi Tharoor is a household entity amid all 195 States of the world Vatican City no Vatican City, Palestine no Palestine, getting the full hang of it all?

Imagine his power!

Add to that, his MP stature + status in India. Naturally, he is on all round top of the world, unabashedly confess numerous many, almost on par with no less than Donald Trump, most powerful personality in the world. How come so?

Well, answer simple, straight cut: All 195 countries of world explicitly vibe with "Close Encounters of Shashi Tharoor Kind" to be at his constant "mercy" for their own 24×7 upliftment of all sorts.

That's because even now, Shashi Tharoor's is last word in New York HQed United Nations.

In view of this straightaway, can it be really denied that he is an international power unto himself?

Those who differ with it are welcome to so, sarcastically opine many, but Shashi Tharoor is an international power unto himself.

Now over to his current spate of internationalisation comprising ex-First Lady of Panama (100% tax free) Lorena Castillo de Valera, Indian origin beauty queen mehr eliezer.

They are said to be now creating headlines internationally.

Shashi Tharoor, now on international tours on behalf of the Central Government, remains "official' currently as always.

Gotcha?