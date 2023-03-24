Rahul Gandhi Hit Wicket Out 'Words Matter'

Rahul Gandhi’s hit-wicket out has caused commotion, panic and confusion in the congress giving opportunity to the sycophant admirers of the angry young man. The image of Rahul tearing the ordinance comes to our mind and the irony of the situation is “Had he not torn that ordinance and allowed the ordinance to pass he wouldn’t have to worry about losing the rights and privileges of an MP after his conviction.

Words matter, and the right words matter most of all. In the end they are all that remain of us. Never ever underestimate the power of your words. Their power can lift you up or pull you down. As an observer and listener to his words, I have a feeling that he has been too ‘rash’ and probably taken too much for granted his position as immune to law. Does this feeling of immunity not make anyone careless? He could not find better words to connect and communicate with the masses.

His heroics or misadventures with words are so many that the BJP spokesmen are calling him a ‘habitual offender’. That was one reason why the court could not take a lenient view of the case against him.

It is also sensed whether his so called advisers have instigated or fanned his ego to bring him to such a pass. There is in fact a feeling in the party members like the G-23 and their followers who believe that congress’s doom is inevitable under his leadership as he has failed time and again. The new situation allows congressmen to play the victim card and gather sympathy.

Now that the damage is done, the first family and the party is taking stock of the situation how the ‘BARAAT’ has to be led without a ‘DULAH’ and how the situation could be cashed into sympathy wave to ride on it to success and reclaim the lost ground.

However the whole incident seen as Rahul Gandhi as a central personality pumped up by sycophants burst up and envenomed himself with his unreined and vicious tongue. The tragedy is that his so called advisers with a hidden intention did not advise him to beg pardon in time. He had four years to settle the matter.

Words Matter;

‘it’s all nonsense’.(while tearing the ordinance)

Chowkidar chor hai. (rendered apology in SC)

Sare chor modi hi kyu hai. (2018,karnatka). —The Hawk Features